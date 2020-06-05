NWA News: Eli Drake Discusses Impact Wrestling Exit, Tim Storm Interview, Momma Storm Q&A

– In the latest edition of the Eli Drake Show, Eli raises some eyebrows when he lays out the facts on his exit from Impact Wrestling. He also interviews Brian Pillman Jr. to discuss modern wrestling vs. old school wrestling and challenges all his viewers on what they can do in the next 30 Days to improve how they feel.

– On the latest edition of Inside The NWA, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm speaks with Joe Galli for an hour discussing his evolution as a professional wrestler over his twenty-five year career including what it was like winning the Ten Pounds of Gold from Jax Dane, where he feels his rivalry with Nick Aldis ranks, his mentality going into NWA Powerrr, Momma Storm, what the transition was like in the National Wrestling Alliance and so much more.

– Here’s Tim Storm having a Q&A with Momma Storm in Arkansas.