Eli Isom Says G1 Supercard Experience Was Surreal, Talks Enzo and Big Cass’ Appearance

– Eli Isom spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing his run in ROH, being at G1 Supercard and more. Highlights are below:

On his time in ROH so far: “For me personally, Ring Of Honor has been nothing but good to me. Ever since I started my wrestling training at the ROH Dojo in 2017, I’ve been given my fair share of opportunities to succeed and I’m very grateful for that. I’ve already been in the ring with guys I’d never thought I’d get a chance to wrestle such as Christopher Daniels, The Briscoes and Kenny King. It’s been great and I never thought I’d have the chance to experience what I have so early on in my career.”

On ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard: “It was very surreal even being out there, and it’s still kinda crazy to say that ROH and New Japan sold out Madison Square Garden. Not just because it’s The Garden but because no other wrestling company has even been allowed to run there for decades. Now that we’ve done that, it’s time to keep this momentum. More eyes are on ROH than ever before, so as long as we keep putting on great shows like we’ve been doing all year, Ring of Honor will continue to grow.”

On being ringside at the show: “It was very hectic but that just made it all the more exciting and memorable. In terms of short and long term goals, I’m fully committed to the Shinobi Shadow Squad in ROH. Myself, Cheeseburger and Ryan Nova are determined to capture the ROH World Six Man Titles, and with the steady progress we’ve been making with each match, I believe that’s a goal we can definitely achieve in the future. As far as New Japan goes I would love to wrestle in Japan next year when Ring Of Honor goes for their annual tour. I just need to continue to grow as a wrestler and show them that I’m ready for that kind of opportunity.

On the backstage atmosphere in ROH: “TVs are actually pretty chill. I think it helps too that our entire locker room is very friendly and upbeat. Everyone is super approachable, and if you ever want any feedback from your match, everyone there is more than willing to give you advice and help out. It’s a really fun environment to work in.”

On the Cass and Enzo appearance at the show: “As far as Cass and Enzo go, yeah it caught us all off guard. They took away from our biggest show of all time, and thought that jumping the rail would make them relevant again. Hopefully something like that doesn’t happen again, and if it does we’ll have them taken care of.”

On who he gets feedback from in ROH: “For people I go to for advice, literally everyone in the locker room has given me some piece of advice that I’ve been able to use as I progress. Whether that’s Caprice Coleman, The Kingdom, Jonathan Gresham, or Jay Lethal who I really look up to. They all have advice you can use to become better and I thank them all for that.”