Elijah Reportedly Signed With TNA Ahead Of Impact Debut

Elijah made his TNA debut on this week’s Impact and a new report says he’s signed with the company. As noted, the former Elias appeared on this week’s show and got the win alongside Joe Hendry in the main event. Fightful reports that Elijah has signed a contract with the company.

There had been a report that Elijah had signed with AEW/ROH after he filmed a vignette with The Righteous but that had already been debunked. Still no word on why he filmed the video with the group, who still appear to be under contract with AEW/ROH.