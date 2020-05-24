wrestling / News

The Elite Defeat The Inner Circle In Wild Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Chris Jericho

In the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, The Elite defeated The Inner Circle in an absolutely wild and chaotic 34 minute match full of crazy spots. Kenny Omega ended up pinning Sammy Guevara with the One Winged Angel off of a platform for the win. Highlights from the match are below.

