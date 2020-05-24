wrestling / News
The Elite Defeat The Inner Circle In Wild Stadium Stampede Match at AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
In the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, The Elite defeated The Inner Circle in an absolutely wild and chaotic 34 minute match full of crazy spots. Kenny Omega ended up pinning Sammy Guevara with the One Winged Angel off of a platform for the win. Highlights from the match are below.
This match was already perfect the second @IAmJericho came out of the tunnel. #StadiumStampede #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/dY1gKUhsSr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@sammyguevara "Not again!"
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/WTDcPk2UXk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Saddle up, @theAdamPage! Run Sammy run! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ZV6a6txhju
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@KennyOmegamanX, @MATTHARDYBRAND and the Bucks are all over Sammy! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/dQLfLyWaRE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@MattJackson13 splits the uprights! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/dbL3hn1wlS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Matt Jackson risked it all in this #StadiumStampede Match!
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/FlL1sc6NFD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Never thought anyone could pull off a modern remake of The Searchers, but then along came @theAdamPage in a football stadium. #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/mCNn7RQeNf
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
.@Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful take out Kenny! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/83W0YsDbJZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Did @Santana_Proud, @Ortiz_Powerful and @MATTHARDYBRAND just visit the POOL of Reincarnation? #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/I8ciBsxGpb
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
What the…
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/7ZeoQepcSD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
.@RealJakeHager clears the bar with the whole body of @theAdamPage!
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/X2o3qmkKE6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
WE'RE CLOSED. #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/NjoFjf6n0x
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
V-Trigger! Buckshot Lariat! It's last call from @KennyOmegamanX and @theAdamPage! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/OOmuMd1nSQ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Don't step to @IAmJericho! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/vsdlkfbcU2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
THE WICKED WIZARD HAS RETURNED!
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pRW9f1kF5Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
.@RefAubrey had it right the whole way! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/BIqAnbIApL
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
The match we never knew we needed 😂#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/7c1KxvnwV2
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020
Poor @sammyguevara just can't catch a break!
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/JOWy2HHO6h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
#NickJackson from way, WAY downtown! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/jpLm6Pl6DY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
Oh @sammyguevara…
Watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Lm0xaMHI60
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
.@KennyOmegamanX and @MATTHARDYBRAND can do this all night… and YOU CAN'T ESCAPE! #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/WiowpwLdzh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
What a match, what a show. Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #AEWDoN #StadiumStampede
➡️ https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/0E6kPM9h60
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
HOLY S–T.
Kenny Omega is insane 🤯 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/S60O5w1Fst
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 24, 2020
