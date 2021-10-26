Elix Skipper Says He Didn’t Get Paid Enough In AJPW, Not Getting Raises

Elix Skipper looked back on his time in AJPW when he was part of TNA and how he ran into money issues there during a recent interview. Skipper was a guest on Get Funk’d with Kwee Wee and he talked about his time in AJPW from 2002 through 2003, which was during the start of his run with TNA and saw him work under his real name as week as Dark Guerrera and Extreme Blade. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On competing in AJPW: “They loved me, but my problem with Japan was the money. I wasn’t getting Jerry (Tuite) [The Wall] money, and I’m not saying I deserve Jerry money, but they wasn’t paying me.”

On how much he got paid: “They started me with $2,000. At OVW, we were making whatever, so they gave us a little bit more a week and after that, they kept giving me the same thing, they weren’t upping it. They said they would, but they didn’t.”

On Kwee Wee saying he got a pay bump after talking to people: “That didn’t happen (for me). Every time I mentioned it, he said, ‘We’re going to take care of it, just be patient.’ He kept telling me to be patient. I was going on everything, but I wasn’t making no money. They were saving money on me.”