Elix Skipper Discusses His Wrestling Departure Over Son’s Death

Speaking recently on a signing video for K&S WrestleFest, Elix Skipper shared some details on what prompted him to leave the wrestling industry in 2009 (per Fightful). Skipper came up through WCW before eventually signing with TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and joining the Triple X faction. You can read a highlight from Skipper and watch the full video below.

On why he decided to quit wrestling: “Let me be honest with you. I had an older son who was shot and killed. Once he was killed, I came back to wrestling, but my heart wasn’t in it anymore. The scary part is, I love wrestling, but family comes first. When he was killed, I was scared that I would be on the road again and something else was going to happen. I made a choice between the wrestling that I love and the family that I love. Obviously, my family won. I try not to do no interviews or anything because if you keep doing the little things, next thing you know, you’re back on TV or back doing something. I just want to spend my time with my family. Now, so many years later, my wife was saying, ‘Get out there, do some more stuff.’ She is the one pushing me.”