Ella Envy Exits NWA, Says She’s a Free Agent

Ella Envy has announced that she has exited the NWA and is now a free agent. Envy spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview, during which she revealed that she has exited the company as she feels like she needs to “spread [her] wings.”

“Starting on January 1st, I, Ella Envy, am now a free agent,” Envy told Ella Jay in the interview. “It was not an easy decision to leave the NWA. I had been with them since I was 21 years old. I am now 24 years old. They were the first people I feel like to really take a chance on me and to believe in me. Without the NWA, there would be no Ella Envy and no It Girl.’But with that being said, I am getting older and I just feel like I need to spread my wings. I feel like I need to exercise every opportunity that life throws at me, wrestling-related and non-wrestling-related.”

Envy also noted, “I am not with the NWA anymore, but I absolutely adore them. Love them, I wish them the absolute best. And maybe one day I will be back in an NWA ring. But until then, I’m going to figure things out on my own. Hopefully you guys watching this and promoters and the world will take a chance on the It Girl.”

Envy signed an exclusive contract with the NWA back in August. She made her debut there in 2022 and has held the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship four times.