Elton Prince Revealed As Out Of Action With Injury On WWE Smackdown

Elton Prince is currently injured, as revealed on this week’s WWE Smackdown. It was mentioned on Friday’s show as Kit Wilson was coming out for a match with Aleister Black that Prince is out due to an injury.

Prince and Wilson last teamed up as Pretty Deadly on the May 2nd episode of Smackdown. Details on Prince’s injury were not mentioned, nor a timeline for him to return.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Prince for a quick and full recovery.