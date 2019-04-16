Ember Moon, Bayley and Kairi Sane Move to Smackdown, Bayley Says She’s Now Singles Competitor, Sane Teaming with Asuka (Video)

– Ember Moon, Bayley and Kairi Sane are the newest members of the WWE Smackdown roster, courtesy of the Superstar Shakeup. Moon and Bayley came out during Becky Lynch’s promo to announce their brand moves and state their case for a shot at Lynch’s championship (with Bayley saying she’s now a singles competitor, which says something about Sasha Banks’ status). The two were then interrupted by the IIconics, who came down and belittled Bayley for losing the championships and said their Women’s Tag Team Championships were better than Lynch’s, because they’re “iconic.”

That brought out Paige, who went to debut her new tag team before Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville came out, assuming it was them as Absolution. Paige said it wasn’t them, and instead introduced Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two then came down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the four tag teams, including Bayley and Ember working together. Once the show returned from break, an eight-woman tag match pitting the Iiconics, Rose, and Deville against Bayley, Moon, Sane, and Asuka took place. Sane picked up the win for her team with a pinfall on Royce; highlights are below.