Enzo Amore and Big Cass Comment on G1 Supercard ‘Invasion,’ Update on Whether It Was Legit
April 7, 2019
– Enzo Amore and Big Cass posted to Twitter to comment on their ‘invasion’ of last night’s ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard. You can see posts by the two below. The former WWE stars hopped the guardrail and got into a very stiff brawl with the Briscoes and Bully Ray.
PWInsider reports that while the segment was produced to look like a shoot, it is a planned storyline from the company.
— nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 7, 2019
Garden Party #FreeAgentZ
— ZXL (@TheCaZXL) April 7, 2019
