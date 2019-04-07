Enzo Amore and Big Cass Comment on G1 Supercard ‘Invasion,’ Update on Whether It Was Legit

– Enzo Amore and Big Cass posted to Twitter to comment on their ‘invasion’ of last night’s ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard. You can see posts by the two below. The former WWE stars hopped the guardrail and got into a very stiff brawl with the Briscoes and Bully Ray.

PWInsider reports that while the segment was produced to look like a shoot, it is a planned storyline from the company.