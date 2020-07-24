wrestling / News
Various News: Enzo Amore Launches OnlyFans Wrestling School, EC3 Set For ARW Show, WWE Stars Go Through Tables
– Enzo Amore is starting his own wrestling school called You Can’t Teach That Inc. on OnlyFans. Enzo’s description of the school, and a promo he did for it, are below.
“How you doin?! I’m @real1 – nZo – (fka Enzo Amore,) and I’m so looking forward to getting to know all my REAL fans right here on Only Fans! Thank you so much for all the support! I guarantee this pro wrestling tutorial series: “You Can’t Teach That Inc.” will be a truly eye opening experience for any aspiring pro wrestler! You’ll truly learn things that can’t be taught thanks for allowing me the chance to give back, enjoy, & that’s Amore!”
– EC3 has been announced for Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling’s 4th annual V For Victory show on Friday, September 4th.
– 50 Superstars go through a table for the first time.
