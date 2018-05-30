Enzo Amore Says He Didn’t Know About Rape Allegations Until They Went Public

– Enzo Amore is denying the initial reports that he was aware of the rape allegations against him before they were made public. Amore posted to Twitter claiming that he was unaware he was under investigation by Phoenix police for an alleged sexual assault. Amore was reportedly released by WWE because he failed to disclose the fact that he was under investigation and WWE was caught unaware by the situation.

Amore claims in the tweets that he wasn’t contacted by police before January 22nd, and says to those who don’t believe him, The police have an open line: call em & ask… they’ll call [you] back in 4 months.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Phoenix police have refused to release the police report or any additional information about the investigation in the months since they were made public. They would likely prove whether Amore is being honest.

THE POLICE NEVER CALLED ME. EVER…. MY Lawyers EMAILED them: January 22nd 2018. #ArmChairDetective 🤣🤣🤣🤣 think you kno wtf is goin in smh https://t.co/g27PrFnOq2 — real1 (@real1) May 30, 2018

I hate to be the 1 to pull the nipple out of the baby’s mouth.. but NO. I WAS NOT CONTACTED ONCE BY THE POLICE BEFORE JAN. 22nd. #bigFACTS — real1 (@real1) May 30, 2018