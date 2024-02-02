Eric Bischoff On CM Punk’s Injury, Hopes Punk Can End His Career On A High Note

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about CM Punk tearing his triceps after making it to the final two of the WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk tearing his triceps: “Well, this is obviously the first I’m hearing it. And I know this is probably going to shock a lot of people, but I feel bad for CM Punk. I mean look, I was not a huge fan of the way he conducted himself in AEW. That’s no secret, and I stand by every single word I said based on the way he conducted himself. But he got a fresh start in WWE. He was coming back, the stories that could have been told, the opportunities that were there for him. And going through whatever — you know again, I don’t know him. I’ve never had a syllable of conversation with the man, I don’t know what he’s made over what he’s like. But to go through this emotional rollercoaster that he’s been on for the last however long it’s been, eight months, ten months. Between the craziness of AEW and then coming back to WWE, and now this? Man, I feel bad for him. I really do, I don’t know how you couldn’t feel bad for him…

“So I hope the best for him, I really do. To be out of the picture for four to six months means he’s going to come back with another clean slate. And the good news, if there is any good news for CM Punk, is he’s got a lot of a strong fanbase. There is that loyal contingent of CM Punk fans that will still be there when he comes back. Let’s just hope that he’s physically ready, and it can end his career on a high note. That’s all you can hope for with a talent like that.”

On if Gunther vs. World Champion Seth Rollins is the WrestleMania match to make: “Well, they’ve got eight weeks or so, eight or ten weeks. So there’s definitely enough time to create an act one, if you will, and get to WrestleMania storyline-wise. They’re going to have to scramble, it’s going to become somewhat obvious. But as long as it’s set up properly — and that’ll be the hardest part, the hardest part will be setting that story up, if indeed that’s the way they’re gonna go. And making it feel organic and believable and not feeling like ‘Oh my god, we need a band aid! Who’s got a band aid? Band aids over here, bring a band aid,’ you know, that’s going to be the hard part. So if they can put their heads together creatively and figure out something that feels remotely organic, 10 weeks is plenty of time to build up to a match like that if they could get out of the chute strong.”

