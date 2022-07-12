Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Dennis Rodman training in WCW, Rodman wrestling at Bash at the Beach 1997 and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Dennis Rodman training in WCW: “I’ve said it many times, he was an amazing performer. I try really hard not to be redundant, but one of the fascinating things about watching that match for me was that when we first started working with Dennis in training, I’m watching Dennis in the ring during a training session and you would swear he’s not even paying attention. You had to look close to make sure he didn’t have headphones on and wasn’t listening to the tunes instread. He just didn’t seem to really be interested in anything that was being taught to him until it was time to execute it. Dennis would standing there like he was bored to death and didn’t want to be bothered, then he would step in the ring and do it almost perfectly. That was the thing with Dennis. You could just show him something and if he didn’t do it almost perfectly the first time, by the second or third time, ‘Okay, let’s move on.’

On Rodman wrestling at Bash at the Beach 1997: “I think the fact that Dennis wasn’t intimidated by the crowd – now, he was probably intimidated to a degree because he was doing something he typically didn’t do and there was a lot of pressure on him. But he wasn’t nervous about it. A lot of the success of that match and the reason everybody was excited about it had a lot to do with that how that match was laid out, and that had a lot to do with Hulk Hogan. I guarantee you he had a tremendous amount to do with how that match was laid out because Hulk was trying very hard to showcase Dennis but also to protect him.”

