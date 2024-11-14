Eric Bischoff Hopes Goldberg’s Retirement Match Is At WrestleMania 41

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about whether he sees Goldberg’s retirement match happen at WrestleMania 41 as Goldberg has teased going after WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he sees Goldberg’s retirement match happen at WrestleMania 41: “I hope we do. I hope Bill gets that opportunity. I think with Triple H and the team in place at the helm, it’ll probably turn out to be pretty good, pretty entertaining. It sounds exciting. It sounds like a fun thing to be a part of WrestleMania, we’ll see. Bill’s also been known to step out over his skis a couple times in interviews. Maybe he’s kind of forcing the issue and planting seeds, like with a jackhammer planting seeds. But it sounds like — You know, and that setup between him and Gunther, that was a little too well executed to not be something that at least had been in discussion. So I expect to see it.”

On WWE returning to Toronto for Elimination Chamber 2025: “That event’s going to be off the charts. The crowd in Toronto, Montreal, it’s — the crowd is just so intense. And that’s going to make whatever they do in the ring even better. You know the crowd, and the reaction from the crowd — when it comes to the people who are watching at home, who can’t be there, it adds a factor of about 50% or 80% to your enjoyment. If the crowd’s really into it, whatever it is you’re watching feels a whole lot more exciting than it might be if the crowd wasn’t as excited as they are. So it’ll be fun.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.