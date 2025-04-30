Eric Bischoff Hopes Gunther’s Pat McAfee Attack Doesn’t Lead To Goldberg’s Return

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about a retirement match potential Goldberg and Gunther, how it should be set up, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Gunther’s attack on Pat McAfee leads to a match with Goldberg: “I hope not, for the same reason I talked about before. I’m just not a big fan of dropping guys in. They come from out of nowhere. It’s different if it’s a celebrity play, a Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, et cetera, et cetera. That I getm but I just don’t see it with Goldberg and Gunther. There’s nothing there. Is Bill going to become a part of the weekly programming for weeks and weeks leading up to it? Then, yeah, sure. Let’s see that. Because I think character-wise it could be interesting.

“But unless they’re going to do something fairly extensive with Bill from a storyline and appearance point of view, I’d rather not see it, to be honest. Because it feels like it’s forced. And we’re trying to get one more out of Bill Goldberg for no other reason than we want to get one more out of Bill Goldberg. I just don’t like this. It just doesn’t feel right to me.”

On whether Goldberg should wrestle Gunther in Saudi Arabia: “Didn’t they drop a Goldberg-Gunther seed about four or five months ago? Wasn’t there a little confrontation between the two of them? So Saudi Arabia would be the one instance where I can see why they’re doing it. Because — again, I was there for five minutes, ao what the hell do I know? Not much. But my understanding was the Saudis have their own ideas about what the card should look like. And I’m not saying booking-wise, but they know who the top stars are, they know who is over in Saudi, or at least what the fans are talking about. So there is some input from the Saudi government into the talent that’s coming. At least that was the impression I got from Vince while I was there.

“So I understand this as a one-off for Saudi, that at least makes sense to me business-wise and I can understand why they’re doing it. Everything else is the same, because they’re going to be promoting that match on television, right? Either SmackDown or Raw. So it’s still going to have to have a story, it’s still going to be a part of the program. But at least I understand why. Why would they do Bill Goldberg and Gunther? The answer is because there’s an appetite in Saudi for it. That makes sense to me. I get it.”

