Eric Bischoff Recalls Introduction Of Goldberg’s Streak In WCW, Creative Idea Behind It

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the introduction of Goldberg’s streak in WCW, the creative idea behind it, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments on Goldberg below.

Eric Bischoff on the introduction of Goldberg’s streak in WCW: “Tying it back into what you and I were talking about a little while ago when Bill started coming out for his dark matches, we didn’t have any idea that we were gonna go with the streak or the squash matches or any of that early on. Obviously, it wasn’t pre-planned. But when we saw the reaction that Bill got in those dark matches and how incredibly powerful that reaction was to a guy the audience had never seen before and had never heard before, that made us all go, ‘Okay, I know we probably didn’t plan on making him a big character or putting him on TV for another six months or a year,’ because he was still in the Power Plant learning the basics. But when we saw that reaction, it was like, ‘We can’t wait, this guy is special. How do we do it?’

On the creative idea behind giving Goldberg a streak: “Well, because he didn’t have the repertoire or the experience or the confidence to go out there and have a “working style” match, we only had one choice. That was ‘he can only do three things really, really well, he hasn’t learned how to sell yet and his selling isn’t believable, what do we do?’ We just have him go out there and kill people, squash people, and feed him as many people we can find to feed him until he gets that experience to be able to go out and have a match that represented a body of work and ability. We knew that wasn’t gonna happen for a while, so the squash matches were more a function of necessity and lack of patience. Let’s rush him into the ring, let’s give him something to do that he can do without screwing up and build a monster. That’s exactly how it came about.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.