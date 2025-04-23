Eric Bischoff Thinks John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41 Missed The Mark

On a special WWE WrestleMania 41 – Night 2 reaction special, Eric Bischoff talked about John Cena beating Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Title and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: “I have to believe when both those guys watch this match back, they’re going to go, ‘We missed it. We missed the mark.’ Because that match just didn’t create emotion.”

On whether ring rust played a factor in Cena’s performance: “I don’t agree or disagree. I just think that was not a great comment. You don’t know where that chemistry — you don’t know. And guess what? Cody has some responsibility as the World Champion. He’s the guy. He’s there full-time. That’s where you step up and take control, that’s where you protect your character.

“If what you’re saying is true, that’s no excuse. If what you’re saying is that match didn’t go the way it was supposed to go, because John maybe had some ring rust on him and hadn’t been in the saddle for seven years? One, I disagree with the premise. But let’s just assume that your premise is true and you’re right. Whose job is it? It’s Cody’s job. He’s the pro, he’s there full time. So I hope you’re wrong. But if you’re right, the responsibility is equal amongst the parties. I just think — you heard me say it before the chemistry wasn’t there.”

On the problem with the feud: “I don’t think the story was there to begin with… The heel turn was soft. I didn’t say it’s bad, but it was soft. It wasn’t compelling. There was nothing there that felt different than a million other turns we’ve seen before. Yes, for all of you people who say I never criticize WWE, please pay attention. That story missed the mark from the get-go, and we talked about it here. And it just hasn’t gotten any better. I blame it on lack of heat, just lack of a good story.”

