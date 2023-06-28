Eric Bischoff Wasn’t Impressed By Jungle Boy’s Forbidden Door Performance, Compares Will Ospreay To Shawn Michaels

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff criticized Jungle Boy for his performance in a match against IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA at Forbidden Door, praised Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jungle Boy’s performance: “I was less than impressed. I don’t get it. I don’t want to be critical. Jungle Boy’s work — and I tweeted it out last night, he couldn’t crack an egg with a hammer. He just didn’t look believable to me, so much so that it actually — I don’t want to say it made me embarrassed to be a wrestling fan, but he was out of place. He should not have been on that show. I can’t put my finger on it. He looked not-interested, is the way I felt about it. I don’t know how else to describe it. The forearms and some of the things that he was laying in there looked like he was trying not to make contact. I hope it was just an off night, because if that’s an example of some of his best work and him getting up for a major show in front of a huge audience, I don’t know man. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

On comparing Ospreay to Shawn Michaels: “I was blown away. Ospreay reminds me of a tougher Shawn Michaels. He’s got the look obviously. Wrestling, in terms of his in-ring capabilities, is just otherworldly at this point. It was like the new school, the very athletic, physical, dynamic, incredibly difficult and high risk type of offense, it had all of that, but it also had Nick Bockwinkel-Vern Gagne-esque psychology. So the story was there. The psychology was there. The dynamic presentation, the athleticism, the things that people really dig nowadays, that was there in spades. There’s more than enough of that for anybody who loves that style and that presentation, but it still had great psychology in the pacing and the story.“

On the Ospreay vs. Omega match: “It was so good. I don’t know that I’ve seen anything better in terms of a match. They don’t have a Rock-like popularity with the audience. Certainly with that audience they did and that’s why I don’t like comparing, but in terms of the story and the action and the believability, all the things that make me excited to watch a wrestling match, I got overdosed on it and I was there for it. It was awesome.”

