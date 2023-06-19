Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised Warner Bros. Discovery Is Interested In WWE Programming

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about the next WWE media rights deals. Many in the industry believe NBCU and FOX are still the frontrunners to keep WWE programming as WWE’s deal with NBCUniversal (USA Network) and FOX expires in the Fall of 2024. The likes of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has TV deals with AEW, Apple +, and Amazon are reportedly interested in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On interest from Warner Bros. Discovery: “Not surprised at Warner Discovery. In fact, I would be surprised if Warner Discovery didn’t attempt to bid on to purchase WWE. I don’t know that as a fact, but would not be surprised based on some inside conversation.”

On WBD potentially hosting WWE and AEW: “Yeah [when they were up for sale]. I think there was an, I would’ve be surprised if there was an interest on Warner Discovery’s part in purchasing WWE. So I’m certainly not surprised that they would be interested in, in possibly acquiring the rights for one of the, or both of the shows. The flip side of that is, I can tell you from personal experience, Vince McMahon doesn’t play well with others, and it is unlikely, in my opinion, very unlikely. Like I would fall over shocked and need to be resuscitated if this were not the case. But I don’t see Vince McMahon wanting to be in business with a network that’s carrying other wrestling, no matter whose it is. That’s been his pattern since day one.

“When you do business with WWE, you’re doing business with WWE. You’re not doing business with WWE and other wrestling companies, whether that’s television, whether that’s licensing and merchandising. It’s not the way Vince operates, the way Vince would do it. He just does he for that exact reason. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s you gonna become the wrestling network at what, at what point, you know, it’s like when TNT was the drama network and then TBS was the Comedy Network and, you know, they’re, they’re this, that network. They’re that network. And now they’re gonna be the wrestling network because they’ve got five hours of WWE and however many hours of AEW I don’t see it. I just don’t see it.””

On Amazon being in the mix: “Indeed. Especially in their investment in the NFL. It’s a good fit. Look at Amazon as a company. You got a 360 degree view of the world with that company. You know, think about the synergy. As much as I hate using it word, I really do hate using it, it just pains me. But licensing, merchandising, man, could be, it presents a huge opportunity. You know, I don’t know enough about the Amazon business model to see all of the synergy, but you know, even out here in the middle of nowhere, Wyoming, you know, all I see is Amazon Prime trucks going up and down the road. You know, there. I don’t know, I think the cross promotional opportunity would be the biggest thing.”

