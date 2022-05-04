Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage vs. DDP Rivalry In WCW, Their Match At Spring Stampede 1997

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the Randy Savage vs. DDP rivalry in WCW, their match at Spring Stampede 1997, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the Randy Savage vs. DDP rivalry in WCW and their chemistry working together: “If my memory serves me correctly, it might have been 60 days before we actually launched it. It was a period of a month or two where it went from ‘hey, what about this’ to – and it was another one where Randy was really invested in that one. I’d have to talk to Page about this because I don’t remember the details and wasn’t a part of their conversation, but what I remember in terms of Page telling me what he was doing, there was a lot of conversations with him and Randy before it was put on the table as a possibility. Randy was really excited about working with Page, and I think was because Randy respected people who worked. Like 100 percent committed, whether it was their character, their work in the ring, whatever. He gravitated toward people that were as intense about their work and as committed to their work as he was. There weren’t a lot of people quite as intense as Randy, but Page was in his own way. When those two started collaborating, holy smokes. I’d see them at TV and Page comes in and he’s got a stack of notes this high, and he and Randy are going through it. They put a lot of creative work into that to make it the best it could be. Randy was so excited about that program because of Page’s commitment.”

On their match at Spring Stampede 1997: “I wasn’t surprised, but I didn’t have an expectation either other than I knew if it didn’t work, it wasn’t going to be because not enough thought went into it. I knew it would be laid out well, and I knew it would be a good match. But I didn’t expect it to be as good as it was honestly. What I was excited about it is even though I didn’t expect it to be as great of a moment and storyline as it was, I was really happy for Page because I knew it was gonna put him on the map. I didn’t know it was gonna put him on the map as much as it did. Page took that ball and ran it down everybody’s throat.”

