Eric Bischoff On Being In Synch Creatively With Bully Ray, Dudleys Throwing Him in Actual Dumpster at One Night Stand

– The latest 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff saw the former WCW President discussing his relationship with The Dudley Boyz and how well he worked creatively with Bully Ray (aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley). Below are some highlights.

Eric Bischoff on Bully Ray and The Dudley Boyz: “As people, two of my favorite people in the wrestling business. I’m still tight with Bully [Ray] to this day. D-Von [Dudley], I worked with him in TNA. There’s not a cooler person that I’ve worked with in the wrestling business and a nicer person that I’ve worked with in the wrestling business, and a more talented person in many respects. I enjoyed those guys from Day 1. The ECW pay-per-view that I participated in was the first time I really worked with them to any degree, and I remember going over the match and suggested finishes and things like that. And I went up to Bully and said, ‘Bully. No. What you need to do is drag me outside and throw me in a dumpster. And literally, the match took place, and Bully said, ‘Really? You’d do that?’ I said, ‘No. Yeah, really. Let’s do that. It’ll be better. The crowd will like it better. It’ll be a better finish to the match. It will look better on TV or pay-per-view.'”

Bischoff on how The Dudley Boyz ended up throwing him in an actual dumpster: “So, the finish of the match came, and literally, he picked me up and threw me in a dumpster. This wasn’t a gimmicked dumpster. This was a legit, outside in the alley, working dumpster that he threw me in. Looking back on it, it was really stupid because god knows what I could’ve come out of there with in terms of diseases, but yeah. From that point on, they saw I was willing to do whatever I could do in my limited role to make the match better and contribute to a better finish. From that point on, whenever I traveled — and I think I was the one who introduced Bully to premium Tequila, as a matter of fact. To this day, he reminds me of that. I think [it was] Silver Patron. It was the first time we had ever had Silver Patron, and we just got along ever since then. And their work is phenomenal, you know, for big guys. [Their] Characters were incredibly strong. Their work was great. Like I said, two great guys. I loved working with them.”

Bischoff on Bully Ray being creatively synched up with him: “Bully — I probably talk to Bully more than D-Von because we worked together pretty closely in TNA as well as Taz. But Bully, I probably talked to more than anybody creatively speaking and worked with more closely creatively. Really, really love his take on psychology. Nobody’s ever always right 100 percent of the time or on the money 100 percent of the time, but I think Bully and I, probably more than anybody, we were synched up. The light bulbs would go off in our heads simultaneously when we were talking about ideas. That’s how closely we were kind of synched together. So, I just enjoyed working with him. He’s a cool guy.”

