Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle

– The latest 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff saw the former WCW President watching Invasion and sharing his thoughts on it. Early on, Bischoff was asked how much he was in contact with Hulk Hogan at the time, who was reportedly sending out feelers to WWE about coming on board. He also was asked how he thinks they would have impacted the Invasion angle.

Highlights from the conversation, and the full podcast, are below:

On how much he was talking with Hulk Hogan in 2001: “Fairly consistent. Once or twice a week, we would check in. But you know, he wasn’t talking about wrestling, I wasn’t talking about wrestling. So it was more family, social, what are you up to, what’s going on, what’s new kind of thing. Just general conversation. But not a lot of conversation about wrestling.”

On reports at the Hogan was sending feelers to WWE and how he would have impacted the Invasion angle: “Could have, and I’m not even sure. Again, I haven’t watched this. I never watched it, I didn’t watch it when it was live, and I haven’t seen it subsequently. But I’m not sure where Hulk Hogan was at, where his head was at, whether he was with WWE at the time or not. But yeah, I think if Hulk had been there on either side of the Invasion, had I been there it could have been — not to put myself over certainly, and I know I’m not on Hulk Hogan’s level. But I think just in terms of the fan’s reaction to the WCW Invasion concept, like I said, had I been involved in that on one side or the other, it would have probably had a little bit more intensity to it. A liltle bit more believability to it. Now looking at this crowd, it looks like they didn’t have any trouble filling the house and I’m sure the PPV did well. But when you don’t have the top stars — and when I say ‘stars,’ I mean the people who spent a lot of time on television. In my case, obviously I wasn’t in the ring, but I kind of represented that brand for five or six years in the eyes of most of the fans. It would have been interesting, I’m kind of pissed at myself for not jumping on board at this point.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.