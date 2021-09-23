Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

– Former WCW President and WWE talent Eric Bischoff has weighed in on last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event earlier today via Twitter. Offering his own input from his past battles with Vince McMahon during the Monday Night Wars, Bischoff noted that “**** got real” with last night’s edition of Dynamite, and that Vince McMahon operates at his most effectiveness “when he’s in a fight.”

Bischoff initially tweeted, “In my experience, and getting a glimpse into @VinceMcMahon personality, he’s happiest and most effective when he’s in a fight. S*** got real last night. Strap in. This is going to be a fun ride!”

When another user asked Bischoff if anyone in McMahon’s inner circle believed WWE was in a fight with AEW and the courage to tell McMahon the truth, Bischoff later responded, “After last night, they won’t need to.” You can view Bischoff’s tweets below.

As noted, last night’s Dynamite Grand Slam drew the show’s third-highest viewing audience and ratings in the show’s history. However, the key demo rating fell just short of this week’s edition of WWE Raw after Dynamite had beaten Raw in the key demo ratings for the last two weeks.

