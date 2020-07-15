Eric Bischoff Reveals to Tony Khan That He Watched AEW Shows With WWE Writers While Working for WWE

On a special edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed to Tony Khan that he watched the AEW Dynamite debut with other WWE writers while working for WWE, noting that the thing that jumped out to him about AEW was how well they captured the live feeling as oppose to being overproduced. Highlights are below.

On watching the AEW Dynamite debut with other WWE writers: “One of the things that I think has distinguished your show from anybody else’s, even when I was in WWE last year when you guys debuted, I sat and watched both shows side by side, NXT and AEW, and clearly I was working in WWE at the time, and I was actually watching it in the writer’s conference room with a bunch of other writers, and one of the first things I noticed, is that you’re handling your production so much better. When I watch your shows, even under COVID, that was pre-COVID obviously, but even under COVID, the way you’re shooting your show, it’s tighter, your shots tend to be tighter, you embrace your venue instead of trying to camouflage it quite as much.”

On how Dynamite feels like live TV: “Your show feels more like live TV to me because, don’t take this the wrong way please, I mean this as a compliment, but your show feels gritty enough to convince me it’s live. You don’t strive to be so perfect that you lose that sense of live energy. It just feels gritty enough that I believe it.”

