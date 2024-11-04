Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Bobby Lashley’s AEW Debut

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Bobby Lashley’s AEW debut and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bobby Lashley’s AEW debut: “He is just physically such a supreme athlete, and a rare one. Like I said, I mean he’s intense, he’s incredibly strong. He’s capable of doing so much, but he’s just never been hurt. It’s amazing to me. But he’s smart; he’s very, very talented; and he’s very motivated. This isn’t — , you know, as long as Bobby’s been around, you would think he’s probably kind of tired of this and just going through the motions, and maybe getting one last ride. That’s not that guy. This guy has a big heart, and he wants to go. So I’m excited for him. It’s a good thing Let’s hope Tony does something right.”

On WCW getting involved in the internet in late 1995: “I really didn’t get involved — I mean, the internet was such a new thing. I think it kind of reported to marketing. So it may have been under Mike Webber. Or it may have been under PR. I really don’t know, because it was kind of new and we were behind the curve quite a bit.”

