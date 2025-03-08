Eric Bischoff On Why Cody Rhodes Using F-Bomb During Elimination Chamber Wasn’t a Big Deal

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about John Cena’s heel turn, why Cody Rhodes using an F-Bomb during his Elimination Chamber promo wasn’t a big deal and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On John Cena’s heel turn: “Well I mean, his story is more interesting, sure as a performer, I can’t wait to see John is a heel because he’s such a great performer. I think his experience in Hollywood, learning how to act, working with other good actors, maybe great actors on occasion. Working with really, really good directors. All of those things, regardless of what you think of what kind of movies he’s in. It may not be your cup of tea, it doesn’t matter. Makes money, that’s why he’s still doing it. But learning from and with people to emote and to create a character and to the subtle little things that actors and actresses are good at that wrestlers typically aren’t, because it’s not required. But that experience will make John a much more believable performer and believable character, and I can’t wait to see him try on this heel hat. I like it. I like the idea of it.”

On Cody Rhodes using an F-Bomb during his Elimination Chamber promo: “If you would ask me that two years ago, I would have said, ‘Nah, doesn’t work for me. It’s not the right character, number one; not the right audience. And not necessary, to be honest.’ But within the last 12 months, I’ve noticed across the board that F-bombs are just no big deal. I don’t care if you’re a politician, if you’re a sportscaster. In fact, I’ve heard more politicians coming out and having their staff writing speeches that have F-bombs in them, because they come as naturally as — you know, I don’t know what. And it’s so unnatural for them. You know that they’re just attempting to kind of sound relevant. So I was kind of numb to it, and I’m normally kind of sensitive to that. I think the word f**k is going to in another couple years just be as common, and it’s not going to be that, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe you said that there’s kids watching.’ That train left the station a long time ago.”

