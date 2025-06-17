Eric Bischoff Says WWE X AAA Worlds Collide ‘Smoked’ Expectations

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: “Smoked it [expectations] in so many ways? Smoked it. This is the next evolution of lucha in the United States, Lucha Libre in the United States. And I can’t help but say it: somebody gave luchadors a national television platform back in the ’90s, and they have been growing that opportunity ever since. I like to think we had a little bit to do with that.”

On those who paved the way: “But man, just sit back and watch what guys like Ray Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, and so many of the Lucha doors that I had an opportunity to work with, but have gone on. And new ones have made the scene now that I’ve never met. The whole lucha libre category has expanded so much since the mid to late ’90s. And it’s becoming a cultural phenomenon within a cultural phenomenon. And that’s badass to watch. Hats off to everybody that’s ever contributed to that. And especially guys like the aforementioned luchadors, which I think planted the flag for the experience in the United States. You know, Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero for example.

“So happy to see it, because you love to see growth. And I’d love to see what any neighborhood in America is going to look like on Halloween night when there’s like thousands of little iguanas running through the streets with bags of candy. It sounds like a premise to a horror flick.”

