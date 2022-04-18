Eric Young Would Return to WWE, But Says His Price Would Be Too High For Them

Eric Young says that he would be interested in a WWE return, but that even if they wanted him back his price is probably more than they’re willing to pay. The Impact Star spoke with VL Media in France and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful for the translation):

On if he would return to WWE: “I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think they don’t want me back though. Besides, my price would be too high for them. They wouldn’t be able to afford it. Obviously, there are tons of guys there that I would love to work with. For example, Seth Rollins, with whom I had the chance to work when he was still very young. I worked with him ten or twelve years ago in Iowa for an indie show. There’s a ton of crazy, crazy talented people there. I would jump at the opportunity, but I don’t think they can afford me to be honest.”

On similarities between Violent by Design and SAnitY: “I think they’re very similar. Part of this similarity is that it is inclusive. I’m not dictating in any shape or form. I think a lot of Violent by Design, so, Violent by Design is the name who was thought by me but it is definitely a team effort between Scott D’Amore, Eric Tompkins – the head of productions and Joe Doering because, at the time, Cody (Deaner) wasn’t in it. A very collaborative effort. Obviously, me being the most experienced wrestler and a lot of the time, the decisions come down to me. I’m biased, but most of the time I think I’m right. But obviously, there are similarities. I was also the leader there and I was way more experienced than Alexander Wolfe, (Big) Damo, and Nikki (Cross). But, we did a ton of great business there: Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, etc… It was almost full-proof, that’s what I thought. But, sometimes, you get proven wrong.”