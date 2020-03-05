wrestling / News

Erick Stevens To Wrestle Retirement Match At Beyond Wrestling Event On April 5

March 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Erick Stevens MLW

Erick Stevens will wrestle his final match at Beyond Wrestling’s ‘Big Balls’ event on April 5 in Tampa. Stevens had a year-long comeback tour that started in May.

