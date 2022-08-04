wrestling / News
Ethan Page Gets New Manager On AEW Dynamite
August 3, 2022 | Posted by
Ethan Page has new management in Stokely Hathaway on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Page cut a promo in which he complained about being poorly-used by AEW management and not getting action figures and such. He also took shots at the fans, blaming them for a lack of time on television. Stokely Hathaway made his way into the ring and offered him his card, which Page accepted.
Page joins a group that includes Lee Moriarty,
Ethan Page believes he deserves better, and Stokely Hathaway takes the opportunity to make him a very compelling offer… #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/BW2rpKAKWF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022
— BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) August 4, 2022