Ethan Page Gets New Manager On AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page has new management in Stokely Hathaway on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Page cut a promo in which he complained about being poorly-used by AEW management and not getting action figures and such. He also took shots at the fans, blaming them for a lack of time on television. Stokely Hathaway made his way into the ring and offered him his card, which Page accepted.

Page joins a group that includes Lee Moriarty,