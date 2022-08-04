wrestling / News

Ethan Page Gets New Manager On AEW Dynamite

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page AEW Dynamite` Image Credit: AEW

Ethan Page has new management in Stokely Hathaway on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Page cut a promo in which he complained about being poorly-used by AEW management and not getting action figures and such. He also took shots at the fans, blaming them for a lack of time on television. Stokely Hathaway made his way into the ring and offered him his card, which Page accepted.

Page joins a group that includes Lee Moriarty,

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading