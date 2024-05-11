DEFY Here and Now Results: Swerve Strickland Makes Surprise Appearance

DEFY Wrestling held their event Here and Now last night at Washington Hall in Seattle, with a surprise appearance from AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Strickland spoke about why DEFY was important to him and thanked the fans for supporting him. He mentioned Cody Rhodes, as the two main evented the first ever DEFY show together. Swerve then praised the current roster. Strickland then had a free meet-and-greet after the show. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* 60-Minute Iron Man Match: Nick Wayne def. Joey Janela with six falls to five

* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Vert Vixen (c) to win the title.

* PROGRESS Wrestling World Tag Team Championship Match: SAnitY (Axel Tischer & Big Damo) (c) def. Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

* Danhausen def. Randy Myers

* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA (c) def. Bryan Keith

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland returned to #defyhereandnow and cut an incredible promo. pic.twitter.com/ZeOUXg0sHX — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 11, 2024

Of course you know the AEW World Champion @swerveconfident had to come home to @defyNW #defyhereandnow pic.twitter.com/NIeIZybnfJ — Tina Keys (@sapphieangel008) May 11, 2024

Joey Janela challenges Nick Wayne to a future Iron Man Rematch in All Elite Wrestling at an underdetermined point in the future. #defyhereandnow pic.twitter.com/mykvF5GJfn — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 11, 2024