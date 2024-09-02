wrestling / News
Ethan Page Defeats Joe Hendry, Retains NXT Title at NXT No Mercy
Ethan Page managed to defeat Joe Hendry to remain NXT Champion in the main event of NXT No Mercy. All Ego pinned Hendry to retain his title at Sunday’s show, getting the win after a low blow behind referee Trick Williams’ back and then nailing an Ego’s Edge for the pinfall.
As Page mocked Williams after the match, Pete Dunne ambushed WIlliams and pulled him out of the ring to take him out with the Bitter End. Dunne and Williams are set to do battle on this week’s NXT.
Page’s NXT Championship reign now stands at 57 days, having won the title from Williams at NXT Heatwave.
