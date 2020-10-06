wrestling / News

Ethan Page Claims He’s Pulling Out Of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 After Trading Card Dispute

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ethan Page Joey Janela Spring Break

Ethan Page has seemingly decided that he will not be participating in Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 event due to a dispute with Janela and GCW over his likeness being used on a set of trading cards.

Page first aired his issues with the situation on Monday after GCW tweeted a preview of the trading cards.

“PayPal: [email protected] That’s where I’ll be awaiting my cut of the sales for these cards I never approved or was asked about 🤙,” he said in a quote tweet.

That led to Janela responding to him by saying “Yo brett didn’t pay you? Fucking asshole, I sent you something!!!” along with a photo of an apparent financial transaction with Page.

However, things escalated from there, with Page tweeting today that would pull out of the show while even going as far as calling Janela a “little bitch.”

“After sleeping over this & letting it marinate …I’ve come to the conclusion that @JANELABABY is a little bitch 😂🤙. Not only do you profit off my likeness without asking me. Now ur gonna try to “punk me” online. Hahaha fuck you,” Page wrote.

He continued with another series of tweets calling out Janela.

As others have noted, it’s unknown whether this is a work or if Page legitimately did not receive royalties for the use of his likeness for the trading cards.

Janela has yet respond to Page’s latest round of tweets.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Joey Janela, Blake Lovell

Spotlight

More Stories

loading