Ethan Page Claims He’s Pulling Out Of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 After Trading Card Dispute

Ethan Page has seemingly decided that he will not be participating in Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 event due to a dispute with Janela and GCW over his likeness being used on a set of trading cards.

Page first aired his issues with the situation on Monday after GCW tweeted a preview of the trading cards.

“PayPal: [email protected] That’s where I’ll be awaiting my cut of the sales for these cards I never approved or was asked about 🤙,” he said in a quote tweet.

PayPal: [email protected] That’s where I’ll be awaiting my cut of the sales for these cards I never approved or was asked about 🤙 https://t.co/XYLUsIACUs — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 5, 2020

That led to Janela responding to him by saying “Yo brett didn’t pay you? Fucking asshole, I sent you something!!!” along with a photo of an apparent financial transaction with Page.

Yo brett didn’t pay you? Fucking asshole, I sent you something!!! pic.twitter.com/AHeDzGE5gl — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 6, 2020

However, things escalated from there, with Page tweeting today that would pull out of the show while even going as far as calling Janela a “little bitch.”

“After sleeping over this & letting it marinate …I’ve come to the conclusion that @JANELABABY is a little bitch 😂🤙. Not only do you profit off my likeness without asking me. Now ur gonna try to “punk me” online. Hahaha fuck you,” Page wrote.

He continued with another series of tweets calling out Janela.

After sleeping over this & letting it marinate … I’ve come to the conclusion that @JANELABABY is a little bitch 😂🤙 Not only do you profit off my likeness without asking me Now ur gonna try to “punk me” online Hahaha fuck you https://t.co/70GLGXJG8B — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

Id also Love to see what @JANELABABY ‘s little bitch ass would say to my face behind closed doors Just the 2 of us 😂😂😂 But on twitter. Man. What a BAAAAD BAAAD BOY …. Hahahaha Man. Fuck. This. Dude. — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

I will not be taking part in @GCWrestling_ spring break event hotel / travel split may be messed up for the other companies that I’ll still be doing business with@BLabelPro / @FreelanceWres / @FreelanceUndrgd / @WeAreGloryPro / @aiwrestling You can take it outta my pay ❤️sry — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

I will not be belittled for protecting my only source of income during these trying times If you wanna come close enough to stick your hand in my pocket & steal from me You can handle wtf happens after 🤙 See you all at #TheCollective — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

As others have noted, it’s unknown whether this is a work or if Page legitimately did not receive royalties for the use of his likeness for the trading cards.

Janela has yet respond to Page’s latest round of tweets.