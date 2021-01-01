wrestling / News
Ethan Page Pulls Merchandise From Official Website
December 31, 2020
If you want to pick up some Ethan Page-branded merchandise, you don’t have much time left. Page announced on Twitter that all merchandise related to his current ring name will be removed from his site as of tomorrow.
Page is expected to exit Impact Wrestling as of tomorrow, and it’s being speculated that he could be dropping his current ring name.
15% off w/ code: BYEBYE pic.twitter.com/opsr8nG0qG
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) December 31, 2020
