wrestling / News

Ethan Page Pulls Merchandise From Official Website

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page

If you want to pick up some Ethan Page-branded merchandise, you don’t have much time left. Page announced on Twitter that all merchandise related to his current ring name will be removed from his site as of tomorrow.

Page is expected to exit Impact Wrestling as of tomorrow, and it’s being speculated that he could be dropping his current ring name.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading