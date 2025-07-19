– During a recent interview with the Babyfaces Podcast, WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page discussed his recent return to TNA Wrestling, competing for the World Championship at TNA Rebellion. Below are some highlights of Page’s comments (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on what it was like to return to a TNA ring: “So, to step back in a TNA ring, I think, statistically, that was the first time I’d ever been in a TNA ring, even though I’m the longest-reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champion in company history. The name change of the company happened after I had left so, it was actually very cool for me to return when they were back for the red and yellow and the TNA so, I was an IMPACT wrestler, but a TNA fan.”

On how it was a cool experience: “So now, to be able to wrestle under that logo for the championship in the main event of a pay-per-view, it was very cool. Wasn’t happy with the result but, things worked out for me a few weeks after that when I won the North American Championship so here we are.”

For his TNA World Title match last April, Ethan Page lost in a Triple Threat Match against former champion Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian at TNA Rebellion. Hendry won to retain his TNA World Title. Ethan Page has since rebounded, picking up another big win last weekend at NXT’s The Great American Bash, defending his title against Ricky Saints. As previously noted, Page is set to hold a celebration on his victory at next week’s NXT TV in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, July 22. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.