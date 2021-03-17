wrestling / News
Ethan Page’s Deal With AEW Is For Three Years
March 17, 2021 | Posted by
The Hamilton Spectator has a new feature on Ethan Page, revealing that the latest AEW star has a three-year contract with the company. Here are highlights of an interview with Page:
On coming up with his ring name: “I figured it would be pretty hard for fans to chant ‘Julian Micevski.’ So, I kind of just came up with something easy to spell, easy to find and easy to remember.”
On wanting to be bigger than other Hamilton wrestlers like The Missing Link or Iron Mike Sharpe: “Not to step on the toes of anyone that’s come before me but my goal has always been to be a bigger name than (them).”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On What Impresses Him Most About AEW, Working With Lance Archer, AEW Competing With WWE
- Lacey Evans Recalls Talks With WWE About Wanting To Get Pregnant, Finding Out During Charlotte Flair Storyline
- Triple H And Steve Austin Reminisce About First PPV Match Together
- Kickstarter Launched For Tony Schiavone Graphic Novel, Hits Funding Goal in Under Five Hours