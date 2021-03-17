Ethan Page’s Deal With AEW Is For Three Years

The Hamilton Spectator has a new feature on Ethan Page, revealing that the latest AEW star has a three-year contract with the company. Here are highlights of an interview with Page:

On coming up with his ring name: “I figured it would be pretty hard for fans to chant ‘Julian Micevski.’ So, I kind of just came up with something easy to spell, easy to find and easy to remember.”

On wanting to be bigger than other Hamilton wrestlers like The Missing Link or Iron Mike Sharpe: “Not to step on the toes of anyone that’s come before me but my goal has always been to be a bigger name than (them).”