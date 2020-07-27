Various News: Eva Marie Set to Host New Wrestling Show, Imperium on Swerve City, Lacey Evans Talks Gardening

– Eva Marie announced on Instagram today that she will be returning to wrestling as the host of Faces and Heels for @nowthisnews. The show will follow seven women in the wrestling world. The first episode is set to premiere on July 30th.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’m the host of a new show about women wrestlers on @nowthisnews.

–

FACES and HEELS follows 7 amazing women who are kicking ass in the real world of wrestling. Check out the trailer and keep an eye out for the first episode on Thursday 7/30 on my Facebook page. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🤼‍♀️💪🏼”

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) are on the latest edition of Swerve & Teasy’s Swerve City Podcast.

– Lacey Evans talks gardening and mental health.