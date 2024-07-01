Evan Husney Reveals Most Difficult Part with Vice Documentaries

In an interview with Fightful, producer Evan Husney revealed the most difficult part of putting together documentaries like Dark Side of the Ring. He noted that it was difficult to get access to certain stories for episodes.

He said: “Oh, yeah. I won’t say which ones just because you never know. Someday, they may become possible, but yeah, access is probably the hardest part of what we do, in terms of getting access to certain stories, and when I say that, mostly not wrestlers. Access to people who are kind of beyond the wrestling industry that have to do with these stories. Yeah, there’s several that we tried to do in earnest. I always tell people, when I see the comments from people suggesting episodes to us, when we ask people what they want to see or they send us DMs, we’ve pretty considered almost every single possible episode you can think of. So if you haven’t it already, there’s probably a reason for it or another.“