Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite

As we previously reported, Excalibur was not used for this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and while no official reason was given, it’s believed he was pulled due to an angle from 17 years ago. In that PWG angle, he called Human Tornado the ‘n’ word.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports (although it isn’t confirmed) that Excalibur was the one who made the call to not appear on Dynamite, as he didn’t want to make that issue the focus of the show. There is currently no word on if he’ll be back next week. As previously noted, he was in Florida for the tapings and just wasn’t used.

The Observer notes that in the years since the angle happened, all the wrestlers involved (Excalibur, Kevin Owens and Disco Machine) regretted it and have apologized, with Steen doing so publicly in an interview. Human Tornado had reportedly asked heels to use racial stuff against him, including that word. The AEW announcer has said he has regretting doing it multiple times.