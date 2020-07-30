Possible Reason For Excalibur Not Appearing On Dynamite Last Night

As we previously reported, AEW commentator Excalibur was not on last night’s episode of Dynamite, as the broadcast team was Jim Ross, Taz and Tony Schiavone. AEW did not provide a reason for his absence. However, yesterday also saw old videos resurface of Excalibur using the n-word at a PWG show over fifteen years ago.

The video features an in-character promo in which Excalibur uses the word on Human Tornado. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this was during a time when Tornado was being pushed as one of the top babyfaces of the promotion. He reportedly asked other wrestlers to do racially-charged promos on him and asked them to use that word. Kevin Owens, who also used the word during that time, was said to be ‘very reluctant’ when he did so. Human Tornado had to convince Owens to do it. After the promo, they all knew that they were in the wrong.

He hasn’t commented on the old footage, as his last Twitter post was a retweet of something Taz wrote hyping AEW Dark. AEW has also yet to publicly comment on the clip. It’s unknown if he will be gone from the company or just on a hiatus. It was noted that he did make the trip to Florida for Dynamite but simply wasn’t used.

For what it’s worth, Human Tornado seems to have defended the announcer on Twitter, with a screenname of #FreeExcalibur and other posts supporting him and Owens.

THEY DO NOTHING WRONG TO ME. 💯✌🏿🌪 https://t.co/bnXExiPlvz — #FREEEXCALIBUR 🌪 (@HughMannTornado) July 30, 2020

The promo was cleared for DVD. https://t.co/WvyQJOoluT — #FREEEXCALIBUR 🌪 (@HughMannTornado) July 30, 2020

THIS HAPPENED AFTER THE N- WORD WAS SAID ✌🏿AT THE FOLLOWING EVENT I think. 🤕 https://t.co/K5qCSjIEzy — #FREEEXCALIBUR 🌪 (@HughMannTornado) July 30, 2020

The Promo was Cleared for DVD. 💯 https://t.co/E16zsXmsTB — #FREEEXCALIBUR 🌪 (@HughMannTornado) July 30, 2020