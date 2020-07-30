wrestling / News
AEW News: Warhorse Comments on TNT Title Match, Ethan Page Offers Praise, Excalibur Not On Commentary
– Warhorse appears in a new video from AEW commenting on his TNT Championship shot. The indy star, who unsuccessfully challenged Cody for the title, can be seen commenting in the below video:
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@JPWARHORSE showed a lot of strength and determination in his match against @CodyRhodes tonight.
But needless to say, here are All Elite Wrestling – We all now know that WARHORSE RULES ASS!#AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/FnzjyVXz2T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
– In related news, Impact star Ethan Page posted to Twitter to praise Warhorse for the match:
Don’t fire me for tweeting this 😬😂
Proud of u @JPWARHORSE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VFgPEArlIA
— Man On A Quest played by Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 30, 2020
– As Fightful notes, Excalibur was not on the commentary for tonight’s show. There was no word on why he wasn’t there.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Searching for New Summerslam Location That’s Outdoors With Limited Fans
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’