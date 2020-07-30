wrestling / News

AEW News: Warhorse Comments on TNT Title Match, Ethan Page Offers Praise, Excalibur Not On Commentary

July 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Warhorse AEW Dynamite

– Warhorse appears in a new video from AEW commenting on his TNT Championship shot. The indy star, who unsuccessfully challenged Cody for the title, can be seen commenting in the below video:

– In related news, Impact star Ethan Page posted to Twitter to praise Warhorse for the match:

– As Fightful notes, Excalibur was not on the commentary for tonight’s show. There was no word on why he wasn’t there.

