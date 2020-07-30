AEW News: Warhorse Comments on TNT Title Match, Ethan Page Offers Praise, Excalibur Not On Commentary

– Warhorse appears in a new video from AEW commenting on his TNT Championship shot. The indy star, who unsuccessfully challenged Cody for the title, can be seen commenting in the below video:

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@JPWARHORSE showed a lot of strength and determination in his match against @CodyRhodes tonight.

But needless to say, here are All Elite Wrestling – We all now know that WARHORSE RULES ASS!#AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/FnzjyVXz2T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020

– In related news, Impact star Ethan Page posted to Twitter to praise Warhorse for the match:

Don’t fire me for tweeting this 😬😂 Proud of u @JPWARHORSE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VFgPEArlIA — Man On A Quest played by Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 30, 2020

– As Fightful notes, Excalibur was not on the commentary for tonight’s show. There was no word on why he wasn’t there.