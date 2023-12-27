Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen Split Up On WWE NXT

Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are going their separate ways, amicably splitting on this week’s WWE NXT. The trio have been a unit since they debuted in NXT back in 2022, but on this week’s show the trio agreed that they have their sights set on separate goals and acknowledge that this was the time to begin walking different paths.

Henley is set to face Tiffany Stratton next week at NXY New Year’s Evil, while Briggs competed on tonight’s show for the NXT Heritage Cup but lost by DQ thanks to the Meta-Four’s involvement. Briggs and Jensen are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.