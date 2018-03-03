Fans Angry With Brock Lesnar vs. Kane Match at WWE Event in Chicago

– Wrestlezone.com reported that fans at The United Center were very angry with the result of the Brock Lesnar vs. Kane match at tonight’s WWE house show in Chicago, Illinois. The WWE Universal champion faced Kane on tonight’s card.

According to the live report, Lesnar vs. Kane only lasted “about 30 seconds.” Lesnar won the match after an F-5. Before the match, Paul Heyman introduced Lesnar hailing from the “Ultimate Corner” in reference to the UFC. Lesnar has recently been heavily rumored to be making a return to the UFC soon. UFC President Dana White even said the odds of Lesnar returning to the UFC to fight again are very good.

You can check out some photos of the Lesnar vs. Kane match from the event that were posted on Twitter below.