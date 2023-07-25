FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT: Round 6 Full Results 07.18.2023: Logan Laroux vs. Delirious Headliner Match, More

The Enter The FIGHTT Round Six show was hosted by FIGHTT Pro on July 18. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.

* The Tonys (Anthony Bennett & Tony Leyenda) defeated The Goons (Killian McMurphy & Myles Millennium) (w/ Big Dust)

* World Famous CB defeated Miles Penn

* DawgNation (Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated The Lost Boys (Athan Promise & Juni Underwood)

* Breaux Keller (w/ Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated Rhett Titus

* Logan Laroux (w/ Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated Delirious