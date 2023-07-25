wrestling / News

FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT: Round 6 Full Results 07.18.2023: Logan Laroux vs. Delirious Headliner Match, More

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: FIGHTT Pro

The Enter The FIGHTT Round Six show was hosted by FIGHTT Pro on July 18. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.

* The Tonys (Anthony Bennett & Tony Leyenda) defeated The Goons (Killian McMurphy & Myles Millennium) (w/ Big Dust)

* World Famous CB defeated Miles Penn

* DawgNation (Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated The Lost Boys (Athan Promise & Juni Underwood)

* Breaux Keller (w/ Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated Rhett Titus

* Logan Laroux (w/ Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated Delirious

Jack Gregory

