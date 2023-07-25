wrestling / News
FIGHTT Pro Enter The FIGHTT: Round 6 Full Results 07.18.2023: Logan Laroux vs. Delirious Headliner Match, More
July 25, 2023 | Posted by
The Enter The FIGHTT Round Six show was hosted by FIGHTT Pro on July 18. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.
* The Tonys (Anthony Bennett & Tony Leyenda) defeated The Goons (Killian McMurphy & Myles Millennium) (w/ Big Dust)
* World Famous CB defeated Miles Penn
* DawgNation (Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated The Lost Boys (Athan Promise & Juni Underwood)
* Breaux Keller (w/ Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated Rhett Titus
* Logan Laroux (w/ Alan Clayball & Sage Matthews) defeated Delirious
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Critiques AEW for Allowing Too Much Blood & Spotfests, Says They Haven’t Grown Their Audience
- Kevin Nash Weighs In On Rick Steiner-Gisele Shaw Incident, WrestleCon Inviting Steiner Back
- Road Dogg Credits ‘Team Hell No Storyline’ For Making Bryan Danielson To Him
- Arn Anderson On Bill Watts’ Decision To Push His Son Erik In WCW, Says No One Blamed Erik