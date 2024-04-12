Final Lineup For Starrcast: Down Under HER Show

Mickie James’ HER event streams tonight as part of Starrcast: Down Under, and the final card is online. You can check out the final lineup below for the show, which streams on TrillerTV+ starting at 9 PM ET:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Delta

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer vs. Steph De Lander vs. Jody Threat

* Lisa Marie Varon’s Six-Pack Challenge For OPW Women’s Title Shot: Lena Kross vs. Tarlee vs. Aysha vs. Charli Evans vs. TBA vs. TBA

* OPW Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: PPK vs. Backslide Girls

Bull Nakano will present the titles

* OPW Women’s Championship Match: Erika Reid vs. Lizzy Evo

* Mickie James vs. Vix Crow

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessica Troy