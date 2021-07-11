Final ROH Best in the World Lineup

ROH Best in the World takes place tonight, and the final card is online. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place from Baltimore, Maryland:

* ROH World Championship Match: Rush vs. Bandido

* ROH World TV Championship Match: Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Fight Without Honor Match: Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams vs. Chris Dickinson and Homicide

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom

* Last Man Standing Match: Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

* EC3 vs. Flip Gordon

* Jay Lethal vs. Brody King

* The Briscoes vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson

Hour One Pre-Show

* PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers

* Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita