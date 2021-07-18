wrestling / News

FinJuice Return At Slammiversary, Defeat Shera and Madman Fulton

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
FinJuice Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

The surprises continue at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, as New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) made their return tonight. They were placed in a surprise match against Shera and Madman Fulton, after the two came out to harass the referee after they were banned from ringside during Ultimate X. FinJuice won in under five minutes.

The two left the company after losing the Impact tag team titles to Violent by Design earlier this year. You can follow along with our live coverage of Slammiversary here.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading