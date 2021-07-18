FinJuice Return At Slammiversary, Defeat Shera and Madman Fulton

The surprises continue at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, as New Japan Pro Wrestling’s FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) made their return tonight. They were placed in a surprise match against Shera and Madman Fulton, after the two came out to harass the referee after they were banned from ringside during Ultimate X. FinJuice won in under five minutes.

The two left the company after losing the Impact tag team titles to Violent by Design earlier this year. You can follow along with our live coverage of Slammiversary here.