Finn Balor Confronts Kyle O’Reilly After NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Ends (Clip)

Finn Balor was on edge after being attacked by Adam Cole to close out NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, and a clip from after the show shows him confronting Kyle O’Reilly. As reported last night, Cole superkicked Balor out of nowhere after the Undisputed Era saved him from a post-match attack by the Kings of NXT. As O’Reilly questioned Cole about it, Cole superkicked O’Reilly and left to end the show.

In the post-Takeover footage as you can see below, Balor is none too happy and told O’Reilly that he’s not sure if he trusts him. He says he won’t clean up O’Reilly’s mess and then exits the ring.