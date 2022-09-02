Finn Balor Has Confidence The Good Brothers Will Eventually Return To WWE

In a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Finn Balor spoke about his relationship with The Good Brothers and what he foresees for the pair’s future (via Fightful). Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have worked for a number of promotions — including WWE, ROH, IMPACT, and NJPW — but are currently free agents. You can watch the Balor’s interview and read a highlight below.

On when The Good Brothers will come back to WWE: “Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. They have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back.”