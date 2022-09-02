wrestling / News

Finn Balor Has Confidence The Good Brothers Will Eventually Return To WWE

September 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Karl Anderson AEW Dynamite Good Brothers Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

In a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Finn Balor spoke about his relationship with The Good Brothers and what he foresees for the pair’s future (via Fightful). Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have worked for a number of promotions — including WWE, ROH, IMPACT, and NJPW — but are currently free agents. You can watch the Balor’s interview and read a highlight below.

On when The Good Brothers will come back to WWE: “Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. They have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, The Good Brothers, WWE, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading